PETA launches animal welfare violation tracker for Va. schools using animals in research

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has launched a website cataloging violations of federal animal welfare rules at five Virginia public universities that use animals in their research.

“The information we are gathering is intended to educate legislators on the need for more transparency and accountability for taxpayer funded institutions that still experiment on animals,” wrote PETA Senior Vice President of Cruelty Investigations Daphna Nachminovitch, who is based in Norfolk, in an email.

The launch comes as some Virginia lawmakers push for greater transparency about animal welfare violations at testing facilities in the commonwealth.

The website compiles reports of violations discovered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), as well as reports by and about animal testing facilities to the National Institutes of Health Office of Laboratory Animal Welfare. It includes information on the five public universities in Virginia that experiment on animals as part of their scientific and medical research: Eastern Virginia Medical School, Old Dominion University, University of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia Tech.

While PETA has long pushed for a halt to animal experimentation, the issue has taken on heightened significance for Virginia legislators following federal agents’ May 2022 seizure of over 4,000 beagles from a Cumberland County breeding facility operated by global biotechnology company Envigo.

The agents had over the prior nine months discovered dozens of violations of the Animal Welfare Act at the complex, where Envigo bred thousands of beagles for use in research. Inspectors found piles of feces, urine, insects and uneaten food under kennel floors. Live ants were seen crawling in and out of dog feeders. More than 300 puppies had died due to “unknown causes” between January and July 2021.

