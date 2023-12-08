Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September

FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire Department.(Safe Haven Baby Boxes)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (Gray News) – A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire Department.

This was the first baby to be surrendered at this location since the box was installed in September.

According to the Safe Haven Baby Box organization, this makes the seventh baby surrendered in Indiana so far this year and the 17th baby surrendered at any baby box in 2023.

The Safe Haven Baby Box program offers a resource for moms with no other options and advocates for infants who don’t have a voice and can’t speak up for themselves.

The baby boxes are located in multiple states and have heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with silent alarms to notify first responders.

The infant is checked by medics and then taken to the hospital for further evaluation. She will likely be adopted by a family within 30 to 45 days.

“There is a real beauty in seeing the families made with these babies adopted by amazing families. It is a real chance to rewrite tragedy into a blessing,” Safe Haven Baby Box organization founder Monica Kelsey said in a statement.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Henrico County daycare is under investigation after two toddlers wandered away Monday...
Henrico daycare center under investigation after toddlers found wandering neighborhood
Calique Harris faces charges of attempted murder and use of a firearm during the commission of...
4 arrested after officer-involved shooting Richmond
The ranch-style home was completely destroyed, and the explosion sent debris flying far into...
One person dead after house catches fire, explodes in King William
Potential for 1″-2″ of rainfall from Sunday morning through Sunday night.
First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Heavy rain and strong gusty winds likely
At around 8:30 p.m., deputies received a call about two people being found dead inside a home...
2 found dead inside New Kent home

Latest News

Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
Police confirmed a passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital and later died.
1 dead after car crashes into power pole in Henrico
FILE - Starbucks employees and supporters link arms during a union election watch party Dec....
In a reversal, Starbucks proposes restarting union talks and reaching contract agreements in 2024
Former President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he returns to the courtroom from a break at...
Court narrows Trump gag order, allows disparaging statements about special counsel but limits speech on witnesses