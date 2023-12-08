Your Money with Carlson Financial
Hunter Biden indicted on nine tax charges, adding to gun charges in special counsel probe

FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden was indicted on nine tax charges in California on Thursday as a special counsel investigation into the business dealings of the president’s son intensifies against the backdrop of the looming 2024 election.

The new charges come in addition to federal firearms charges in Delaware alleging Hunter Biden broke a law against drug users having guns in 2018.

He had been previously expected to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges as part of a plea deal with prosecutors who said he failed to pay taxes on $4 million in personal income in 2017 and 2018. Defense attorneys have signaled they plan to fight any new charges.

The agreement imploded in July after a judge raised questions about it. It had also been pilloried as a “sweetheart deal” by Republicans investigating nearly every aspect of Hunter Biden’s business dealings as well as the Justice Department’s handling of the case.

