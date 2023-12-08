Getting your car ready for the winter season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There are a record number of aging vehicles on Virginia’s roadways, and as the weather turns colder, it puts more cars at risk of breakdown this winter.

According to S&P Global, the average age of vehicles on American roadways is a record 12.5 years old.

The winter months will likely take a toll on tires, batteries, and aging parts. Even in the relatively mild winter last year, AAA Mid-Atlantic says they responded to 96,000 calls for Emergency Roadside Service, with nearly half requiring a tow.

Oil is the lifeblood of your car, and good tires will help get you to where you need to go safely.

Brandon Carter, AAA Service Technician, says that oil is going to last a lot less in wintertime than it is in summertime, and it plays a vital, important role in your lubrication system for not only your top end but your bottom end of the engine.

You’re going to want to make sure your tires are in good condition as far as the tread depth to push the water and the snow out from under your vehicle so that you have good traction on the road.

Oil that has been used for 5000 or more miles will have a dark, thin, watery appearance because it is broken down and the additives inside it are all used up.

Brand new oil is thicker, lighter in color, and has those additives, cleaners and detergents that will keep your engine running much cooler and smoother.

When it comes to tires, it’s pretty simple to see the brand-new tire compared to the one at the very end of its life span. Where it gets tricky is the tires in between and the wear and tear you might not easily see.

Brandon recommends that your car care technician turn the tires to inspect the inside portion closely. If this part of the tire is worn down, you’ll lose a lot of your steering, stopping, and acceleration.

It’s also important to keep your tire pressure where it needs to be. Your owner’s manual or a sticker on the doorframe will tell you the recommended tire pressure. With significant fluctuations in temperature, tire pressure can change quickly, so it’s a good idea to check it at least once a month.

Improper pressure can accelerate the wear and tear on your tires and put you at risk. While checking tires, also have them look to ensure your brakes are in good shape.

And now your battery. Its lifespan is only about 3-5 years, and Virginia’s big temperature swings can wreak havoc. Your local car care center technician can assess your battery health and the charging system in your vehicle.

Brandon says that corrosive buildup on the battery terminals can cause a disconnect in your connection when starting. This corrosion can also impact your battery’s ability to charge properly. The more corrosive material present, the less the battery can accept as much power from your alternator that’s working hard to keep it charged.

A simple way to clean it is with a battery terminal cleaning tool. You can easily find one at your local auto parts dealer. Clean the battery post and then use some very hot water to rinse off the excess residue.

Don’t forget to ensure your wiper blades are in good working order, your windshield washer fluid is topped off, and your windshield washer sprayers are functioning correctly. This will ensure you can clear the ice, snow and road grime off when needed to improve visibility.

Headlights get dirty and oily from the road grime as well, and over time, this can reduce your ability to see at night. Be sure to ask your car care specialist if a headlight restoration may be to improve your field of vision.

Make sure to check all your fluids to ensure they are at proper levels and inspect your belts and hoses to see if any need to be replaced.

The bottom line is that keeping up with basic vehicle maintenance per your manufacturer’s recommendations will greatly help minimize the risk and expense of a major breakdown in the harshest winter weather.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.