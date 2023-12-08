Friday Forecast: Partly Sunny and warmer today, big rain likely Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Day Sunday for up to 2″ of rain and strong gusty winds

Friday: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Warmer. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Highs around 60°.

Saturday: Unseasonably warm with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: *First Alert Weather Day. Heavy rain potential, strong gusty winds, and even strong storms possible by Sunday night* Warm with scattered rain showers arriving during the morning. Steadier and heavier rain in the late afternoon and into the evening and overnight with gusty winds to 30+ mph likely. As the cold front arrives after dark Sunday, periods of heavy rain likely along with the potential for some strong thunderstorms that could produce wind gusts in excess of 40 mph. Rain totals of 1-2 inches expected. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Rain Chance: close to 100%)

Monday: Lingering rain showers possible before dawn, mainly east of I-95. Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and much colder. Lows in the upper 30s, highs around 50° (Early AM Rain Chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs around 50°.

