Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Friday Forecast: Partly Sunny and warmer today, big rain likely Sunday

First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain and wind potential late in the day and into the evening Sunday
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Day Sunday for up to 2″ of rain and strong gusty winds

Friday: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Warmer. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Highs around 60°.

Saturday: Unseasonably warm with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: *First Alert Weather Day. Heavy rain potential, strong gusty winds, and even strong storms possible by Sunday night* Warm with scattered rain showers arriving during the morning. Steadier and heavier rain in the late afternoon and into the evening and overnight with gusty winds to 30+ mph likely. As the cold front arrives after dark Sunday, periods of heavy rain likely along with the potential for some strong thunderstorms that could produce wind gusts in excess of 40 mph. Rain totals of 1-2 inches expected. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Rain Chance: close to 100%)

Monday: Lingering rain showers possible before dawn, mainly east of I-95. Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and much colder. Lows in the upper 30s, highs around 50° (Early AM Rain Chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs around 50°.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Henrico County daycare is under investigation after two toddlers wandered away Monday...
Henrico daycare center under investigation after toddlers found wandering neighborhood
Calique Harris faces charges of attempted murder and use of a firearm during the commission of...
4 arrested after officer-involved shooting Richmond
The ranch-style home was completely destroyed, and the explosion sent debris flying far into...
One person dead after house catches fire, explodes in King William
If a raindrop passes through a thin layer of subfreezing air just above the surface, it can...
Snow, sleet and freezing rain: What’s the difference?
Potential for 1″-2″ of rainfall from Sunday morning through Sunday night.
First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Heavy rain and strong gusty winds likely

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day Sunday for a soaking rain and strong gusty winds
Forecast: Warming up Friday into the weekend
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: Warming up Friday into the weekend
Potential for 1″-2″ of rainfall from Sunday morning through Sunday night.
First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Heavy rain and strong gusty winds likely
We're taking a look back at some of the biggest winter weather events in Central Virginia's...
Top 5 biggest winter storms in Richmond’s modern climate history