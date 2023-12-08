Your Money with Carlson Financial
5 students injured in Rockingham County school bus crash, VSP investigating

School bus crash at the intersection of Shen Lake Drive and Crosskeys Road.
School bus crash at the intersection of Shen Lake Drive and Crosskeys Road.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Several students were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a crash involving a school bus in Rockingham County. The crash involved bus 89 and happened at the intersection of Shen Lake Drive and Crosskeys Road.

According to Spotswood High School Principal Rad Dansey, no one was seriously hurt, but students from Montevideo Middle School and Spotswood High School were taken to the hospital. The parents of those students are being notified and RCPS administrators are going with them. The other students went to school.

The Virginia State Police (VSP) said at 7:49 a.m. they responded to the crash between the Rockingham County Public Schools bus and a passenger vehicle, and five children on the bus suffered minor injuries and were taken to Sentara RMH for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation, according to the VSP.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

