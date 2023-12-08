Your Money with Carlson Financial
2 found dead inside New Kent home

The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a New Kent home Thursday night.
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:19 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a New Kent home Thursday night.

At around 8:30 p.m., deputies received a call about two people being found dead inside a home on English Boxwood Lane in Quinton.

“Deputies arrived on scene approx. 6 minutes later and entered the residence. Deputies located two individuals inside the home, both were deceased at the time of discovery,” the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.

Those victims’ identities have not been released.

Deputies say there’s no threat to the community.

