Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

2 charged with animal cruelty after horse shot in Hanover

Robert Kelley Jr. and Jacob Brady are facing multiple charges including animal cruelty.
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Two men are facing multiple charges including animal cruelty after a horse was shot in Hanover in October.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call on Oct. 18 for a reported shooting of a horse on Cauthorne Road.

“The 19-year-old American Paint horse named Jake was shot between his jaw and eye on October 17, 2023,” deputies said.

Deputies say Jake was taken to the Blue Ridge Equine Clinic in Charlottesville for treatment.

Jake survived the shooting but had to have several surgeries for his injuries.

On Tuesday, deputies arrested Jacob Brady, 20, of Richmond, and Robert Kelley Jr., 18, of Chesterfield without incident.

Brady and Kelley Jr., are being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Henrico County daycare is under investigation after two toddlers wandered away Monday...
Henrico daycare center under investigation after toddlers found wandering neighborhood
Calique Harris faces charges of attempted murder and use of a firearm during the commission of...
4 arrested after officer-involved shooting Richmond
The ranch-style home was completely destroyed, and the explosion sent debris flying far into...
One person dead after house catches fire, explodes in King William
If a raindrop passes through a thin layer of subfreezing air just above the surface, it can...
Snow, sleet and freezing rain: What’s the difference?
Potential for 1″-2″ of rainfall from Sunday morning through Sunday night.
First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Heavy rain and strong gusty winds likely

Latest News

Police say the driver of the van was not hurt. However, both drivers of the two cars were...
2 hospitalized after crash involving GRTC CARE van in Henrico
In the latest episode of 12 About Movies, Tyler and Todd rundown the biggest films hitting...
12 About Movies: Kaiju, Candy Canes, and Wonka Fever
The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside...
2 found dead inside New Kent home
Robert Kelley Jr. and Jacob Brady are facing multiple charges including animal cruelty.
2 charged with animal cruelty after horse shot in Hanover