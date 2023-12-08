2 charged with animal cruelty after horse shot in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Two men are facing multiple charges including animal cruelty after a horse was shot in Hanover in October.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call on Oct. 18 for a reported shooting of a horse on Cauthorne Road.

“The 19-year-old American Paint horse named Jake was shot between his jaw and eye on October 17, 2023,” deputies said.

Deputies say Jake was taken to the Blue Ridge Equine Clinic in Charlottesville for treatment.

Jake survived the shooting but had to have several surgeries for his injuries.

On Tuesday, deputies arrested Jacob Brady, 20, of Richmond, and Robert Kelley Jr., 18, of Chesterfield without incident.

Brady and Kelley Jr., are being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.