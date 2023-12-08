12 About Movies: Kaiju, Candy Canes, and Wonka Fever

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In the latest episode of 12 About Movies, Tyler and Todd rundown the biggest films hitting theaters and streaming sites for December.

If you want a new Michael Mann film, you got it. How about an Eddie Murphy holiday family comedy? Sure thing. And will the Snyder-heads be completely cool and sensible online once Rebel Moon premieres on Netflix? We’ll see!

New to Streaming This December…

12/1 - May December – NETFLIX

12/1 - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – DISNEY+

12/1 - It’s a Wonderful Knife – SHUDDER

12/1 - The Exorcist: Believer - PEACOCK

12/1 - Candy Cane Lane - AMAZON PRIME

12/7 - Showing Up - PARAMOUNT+

12/8 - Leave the World Behind - NETFLIX

12/15 - Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget – NETFLIX

12/15 - Reacher Season 2 Premiere - AMAZON PRIME

12/15 - The Family Plan – APPLE TV+

12/15 - Finestkind – PARAMOUNT+

12/20 - Maestro – NETFLIX

12/20 - Percy Jackson and the Olympians Series Premiere – DISNEY+

12/21 - Beau Is Afraid – PARAMOUNT+

12/22 - Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire – NETFLIX

12/26 - Letterkenny: The Final Season – HULU

New to Theaters This December…

12/1 - Silent Night - dir. John Woo

12/1 - Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

12/1 - Godzilla Minus One - dir. Takashi Yamazaki

12/8 - The Boy and the Heron - dir. Hayao Miyazaki

12/8 - Poor Things - dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

12/8 - Origin - dir. Ava DuVernay

12/15 - Wonka - dir. Paul King

12/22 - Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom - dir. James Wan

12/22 - Migration - dir. Benjamin Renner

12/22 - The Iron Claw - dir. Sean Durkin

12/22 - Anyone But You - dir. Will Gluck

12/25 - Ferrari - dir. Michael Mann

12/25 - The Color Purple - dir. Blitz Bazawule

12/25 - The Boys in the Boat - dir. George Clooney

