12 About Movies: Kaiju, Candy Canes, and Wonka Fever

In the latest episode of 12 About Movies, Tyler and Todd rundown the biggest films hitting theaters and streaming sites for December.
By Todd Densmore and Tyler Britt
Updated: 16 minutes ago
If you want a new Michael Mann film, you got it. How about an Eddie Murphy holiday family comedy? Sure thing. And will the Snyder-heads be completely cool and sensible online once Rebel Moon premieres on Netflix? We’ll see!

New to Streaming This December…

12/1 - May December – NETFLIX

12/1 - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – DISNEY+

12/1 - It’s a Wonderful Knife – SHUDDER

12/1 - The Exorcist: Believer - PEACOCK

12/1 - Candy Cane Lane - AMAZON PRIME

12/7 - Showing Up - PARAMOUNT+

12/8 - Leave the World Behind - NETFLIX

12/15 - Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget – NETFLIX

12/15 - Reacher Season 2 Premiere - AMAZON PRIME

12/15 - The Family Plan – APPLE TV+

12/15 - Finestkind – PARAMOUNT+

12/20 - Maestro – NETFLIX

12/20 - Percy Jackson and the Olympians Series Premiere – DISNEY+

12/21 - Beau Is Afraid – PARAMOUNT+

12/22 - Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire – NETFLIX

12/26 - Letterkenny: The Final Season – HULU

New to Theaters This December…

12/1 - Silent Night - dir. John Woo

12/1 - Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

12/1 - Godzilla Minus One - dir. Takashi Yamazaki

12/8 - The Boy and the Heron - dir. Hayao Miyazaki

12/8 - Poor Things - dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

12/8 - Origin - dir. Ava DuVernay

12/15 - Wonka - dir. Paul King

12/22 - Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom - dir. James Wan

12/22 - Migration - dir. Benjamin Renner

12/22 - The Iron Claw - dir. Sean Durkin

12/22 - Anyone But You - dir. Will Gluck

12/25 - Ferrari - dir. Michael Mann

12/25 - The Color Purple - dir. Blitz Bazawule

12/25 - The Boys in the Boat - dir. George Clooney

