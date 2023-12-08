12 About Movies: Kaiju, Candy Canes, and Wonka Fever
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In the latest episode of 12 About Movies, Tyler and Todd rundown the biggest films hitting theaters and streaming sites for December.
If you want a new Michael Mann film, you got it. How about an Eddie Murphy holiday family comedy? Sure thing. And will the Snyder-heads be completely cool and sensible online once Rebel Moon premieres on Netflix? We’ll see!
New to Streaming This December…
12/1 - May December – NETFLIX
12/1 - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – DISNEY+
12/1 - It’s a Wonderful Knife – SHUDDER
12/1 - The Exorcist: Believer - PEACOCK
12/1 - Candy Cane Lane - AMAZON PRIME
12/7 - Showing Up - PARAMOUNT+
12/8 - Leave the World Behind - NETFLIX
12/15 - Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget – NETFLIX
12/15 - Reacher Season 2 Premiere - AMAZON PRIME
12/15 - The Family Plan – APPLE TV+
12/15 - Finestkind – PARAMOUNT+
12/20 - Maestro – NETFLIX
12/20 - Percy Jackson and the Olympians Series Premiere – DISNEY+
12/21 - Beau Is Afraid – PARAMOUNT+
12/22 - Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire – NETFLIX
12/26 - Letterkenny: The Final Season – HULU
New to Theaters This December…
12/1 - Silent Night - dir. John Woo
12/1 - Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé
12/1 - Godzilla Minus One - dir. Takashi Yamazaki
12/8 - The Boy and the Heron - dir. Hayao Miyazaki
12/8 - Poor Things - dir. Yorgos Lanthimos
12/8 - Origin - dir. Ava DuVernay
12/15 - Wonka - dir. Paul King
12/22 - Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom - dir. James Wan
12/22 - Migration - dir. Benjamin Renner
12/22 - The Iron Claw - dir. Sean Durkin
12/22 - Anyone But You - dir. Will Gluck
12/25 - Ferrari - dir. Michael Mann
12/25 - The Color Purple - dir. Blitz Bazawule
12/25 - The Boys in the Boat - dir. George Clooney
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.