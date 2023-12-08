Your Money with Carlson Financial
1 hospitalized after crash involving GRTC bus in Henrico

Police say one person was taken to the hospital for treatment.
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating a crash involving a GRTC bus Friday morning.

Just before 6:30 a.m., officers were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Parham Road and Patterson Avenue.

Police say after the initial crash, one of the cars then hit a parked GRTC bus.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There’s no word if the person hurt was a passenger on the bus or in one of the cars.

12 On Your Side has reached out to GRTC about this crash and is waiting to hear back.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

