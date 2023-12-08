Your Money with Carlson Financial
1 dead after car crashes into power pole in Henrico

Police confirmed a passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital and later died.
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A person has died after crashing their car into a power pole in Henrico Sunday afternoon.

On Nov. 26 just before 2:30 p.m.,a car collided with a power pole, resulting in a power outage in the area just west of Hagan Road.

The weather was believed to be a factor in the crash.

Hungary Road was closed for over three hours that Sunday.

