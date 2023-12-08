1 dead after car crashes into power pole in Henrico
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A person has died after crashing their car into a power pole in Henrico Sunday afternoon.
On Nov. 26 just before 2:30 p.m.,a car collided with a power pole, resulting in a power outage in the area just west of Hagan Road.
Police confirmed a passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital and later died.
The weather was believed to be a factor in the crash.
Hungary Road was closed for over three hours that Sunday.
