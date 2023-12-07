Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

You can get a Starbucks drink for 50% off every Thursday in December

Seasonal drinks like the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brulée Latte are included in the promotion.
Seasonal drinks like the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brulée Latte are included in the promotion.(Starbucks)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Starbucks is giving its reward members a sweet deal on Thursdays in December.

Every Thursday afternoon from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Starbucks rewards members can get 50% off one drink.

Starbucks is calling the promotion “Festive Thurs-Yays.”

The discount applies to orders placed in the app or in person. Starbucks says you can apply the coupon at checkout when ordering in the app or ask your barista to apply it for you.

There is a limit of one discounted drink per rewards member every Thursday.

Seasonal drinks like the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brulée Latte are included in the promotion.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our last big snowstorm happened five years ago during our last El Nino winter.
Central Virginia’s winter weather outlook: Snowiest winter in a half decade predicted
Natural Bridge Zoo.
VSP executes search warrant at Natural Bridge Zoo
A Henrico County daycare is under investigation after two toddlers wandered away Monday...
Henrico daycare center under investigation after toddlers found wandering neighborhood
Police Lights Generic
Man dies in shooting on Floyd Avenue
If a raindrop passes through a thin layer of subfreezing air just above the surface, it can...
Snow, sleet and freezing rain: What’s the difference?

Latest News

They may look like just a couple of happy babies, but these two have a story that is very...
After a decade of trying, couple finally becomes parents through embryo adoption
Miguel Lazaro-Castillo was sentenced to four years in prison. He pleaded no contest charges of...
Man recorded by his child beating his wife sentenced to prison, DA’s office says
Deputy Paul Martin was killed during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle Wednesday in North Dakota.
Deputy dies during pursuit; charges pending against US senator’s son, police say
A police officer walks under crime scene tape in the aftermath of a shooting at the University...
UNLV shooting suspect identified as professor who tried to work at university, sources say
Pearl Harbor survivor Ira "Ike" Schab, 103, wears a U.S. Navy cap as he sits at the kitchen...
‘I owe them’: At 103, Pearl Harbor survivor returns to honor comrades lost in attack