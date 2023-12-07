Your Money with Carlson Financial
Woman who threw food at Chipotle worker sentenced to fast food job

Rosemary Hayne, a woman who threw a bowl of hot food in the face of a Chipotle worker,...
Rosemary Hayne, a woman who threw a bowl of hot food in the face of a Chipotle worker, received a sentence that includes working a fast food job for two months.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PARMA, Ohio (CNN) - An Ohio woman who threw a bowl of hot food in the face of a Chipotle worker received an unusual sentence.

In addition to a month in jail, Rosemary Hayne’s sentence includes working a fast food job for two months. The 39-year-old mother of four pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and was sentenced last week in Parma.

The judge gave Hayne the choice of a 90-day jail sentence or a 30-day sentence with 60 days working fast food. She chose the lighter sentence and walking in her victim’s shoes.

The court needs to approve the job, and she’ll have to work 20 hours per week.

Hayne also got a $250 fine and two years of probation.

The judge says he’s never handed down a sentence like this before.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

