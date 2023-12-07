Top 5 biggest winter storms in Richmond’s modern climate history

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Although we haven’t seen any winter weather yet, we looked back at a handful of the worst winter storms in Richmond’s modern climate history.

#5: Feb. 10, 1983

Some Record (at the time) accumulations in Northern VA (NWS)

A monster winter storm Feb. 10, 1983. A major nor’easter that brought 17.7″ of snow at RIC. This storm affected the entire east coast with 2-3 ft in spots in northern VA.

#4: Christmas Eve Ice Storm, 1998

Similar to the ice storm of 2021, which crippled many areas of central Virginia for weeks. 275,00 families lost power. It started on the afternoon of Dec. 23. Trees fell. Frigid temperatures followed, making for a SLOW cleanup and recovery—as holiday plans were thrown into disarray.

#3: Blizzard of 1996

Widespread 15" totals PLUS wind and erosion at the coast (NWS)

Starting on Jan. 6, huge snow totals plus strong winds dropped visibility for hours on end.

#2: Ash Wednesday, March 1962

15.2″ snow was measured at RIC in the Ash Wednesday storm of March 1962. Major coastal flooding and winds on the eastern shore were also recorded.

#1: The 1940

And our number one storm was a storm for the ages and the snowstorm of record for us.

The year was 1940. This was our biggest snow total ever. 21.6″ fell in Richmond on Jan. 22 and 23, followed by six straight days of below ZERO readings—all still records!

This includes our all-time coldest reading of -12 on Jan. 29! 12 deaths were attributed to the storm as the city shut down and went into a deep freeze, and the snow didn’t start to melt for a week.

January 1940 is still the snowiest month in Richmond’s modern climate history.

Will we see big snow totals this winter? We’ll have to wait and see.

