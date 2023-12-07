Top 5 biggest winter storms in Richmond’s modern climate history

We're taking a look back at some of the biggest winter weather events in Central Virginia's...
We're taking a look back at some of the biggest winter weather events in Central Virginia's history.
By Megan Wise
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Although we haven’t seen any winter weather yet, we looked back at a handful of the worst winter storms in Richmond’s modern climate history.

#5: Feb. 10, 1983

Some Record (at the time) accumulations in Northern VA
Some Record (at the time) accumulations in Northern VA(NWS)

A monster winter storm Feb. 10, 1983. A major nor’easter that brought 17.7″ of snow at RIC. This storm affected the entire east coast with 2-3 ft in spots in northern VA.

#4: Christmas Eve Ice Storm, 1998

Similar to the ice storm of 2021, which crippled many areas of central Virginia for weeks. 275,00 families lost power. It started on the afternoon of Dec. 23. Trees fell. Frigid temperatures followed, making for a SLOW cleanup and recovery—as holiday plans were thrown into disarray.

#3: Blizzard of 1996

Widespread 15" totals PLUS wind and erosion at the coast
Widespread 15" totals PLUS wind and erosion at the coast(NWS)

Starting on Jan. 6, huge snow totals plus strong winds dropped visibility for hours on end.

#2: Ash Wednesday, March 1962

15.2″ snow was measured at RIC in the Ash Wednesday storm of March 1962. Major coastal flooding and winds on the eastern shore were also recorded.

#1: The 1940

And our number one storm was a storm for the ages and the snowstorm of record for us.

The year was 1940. This was our biggest snow total ever. 21.6″ fell in Richmond on Jan. 22 and 23, followed by six straight days of below ZERO readings—all still records!

This includes our all-time coldest reading of -12 on Jan. 29! 12 deaths were attributed to the storm as the city shut down and went into a deep freeze, and the snow didn’t start to melt for a week.

January 1940 is still the snowiest month in Richmond’s modern climate history.

Will we see big snow totals this winter? We’ll have to wait and see.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather Blog

Potential for 1″-2″ of rainfall from Sunday morning through Sunday night.

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Heavy rain, gusty winds, and a few strong to severe storms possible

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ros Runner
A strong and dynamic storm system will be moving through the Mid-Atlantic region on Sunday into Sunday night bringing with it multiple weather hazards during a very busy time of the year.

First Alert Weather Blog

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Heavy rain, gusty winds, and a few strong to severe storms possible

Updated: 1 hour ago

Forecast

Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.

Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ros Runner
Highs in the 60s Friday through the weekend. A soaking rain arrives Sunday along with gusty winds and even the potential for some rumbles of thunder.

First Alert Weather Blog

If a raindrop passes through a thin layer of subfreezing air just above the surface, it can...

Snow, sleet and freezing rain: What’s the difference?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Rachel Meyers
In Central Virginia, we rarely get pure snowstorms. There’s almost some mixing involved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather Blog

The 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather team gets this question every year!

Snow, sleet and freezing rain: What’s the difference?

Updated: 13 hours ago
The 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather team gets this question every year!

Forecast

Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.

Forecast: Mostly sunny Thursday after a cold start

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Megan Wise
Warmer with highs in the 60s Friday through the weekend. Sunny Saturday and a soaking rain Sunday.

Forecast

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.

Forecast: A few light showers Wednesday morning possible

Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:02 PM EST
|
By Megan Wise
A few showers possible this evening into the day tomorrow. It turns warmer again late this week into the weekend.

First Alert Weather Blog

Our last big snowstorm happened five years ago during our last El Nino winter.

Central Virginia’s winter weather outlook: Snowiest winter in a half decade predicted

Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST
|
By Nick Russo
Above average snowfall expected this winter in RVA for the first time in five years.

Weather Extra

Above-average snowfall predicted this winter in RVA.

Central Virginia’s winter weather outlook: Snowiest winter in a half decade predicted

Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST
Above-average snowfall predicted this winter in RVA.

First Alert Weather Blog

The 12 On Your Side First Alert weather team is on a roll with our winter weather outlooks.

Snowiest winter in a half decade predicted

Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST
The 12 On Your Side First Alert weather team is on a roll with our winter weather outlooks.