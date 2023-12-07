Your Money with Carlson Financial
Thursday Forecast: A cool and sunny day, tracking heavy rain for Sunday

A surge of warmth before Sunday’s rain
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:13 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a frosty start, we begin a warmup with highs in the 60s Friday through the weekend. A soaking rain arrives Sunday along with gusty winds and even the potential for some rumbles of thunder.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs near 50°.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Saturday: Unseasonably warm with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Warm with showers arriving during the morning. Steadier and heavier rain on the afternoon and evening with gusty winds likely, thunder possible. Rain totals 1 to 2 inches expected. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 95%) We are watching closely for a potential First Alert Weather Day

Monday: Some lingering lighter rain possible before dawn, otherwise becoming mostly sunny, breezy and much colder. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Early AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs around 50°.

Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

