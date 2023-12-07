Your Money with Carlson Financial
Running toward kindness: Boy inspires others during 16:19 race

By Ashley Hendricks
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - When running a race it’s key to keep your eyes on the prize - looking ahead to the finish line.

But once Benji McGowen made that step across the finish line at the Run Richmond 16:19 race, he looked back.

For an hour, he ran alongside others cheering and encouraging them to keep going.

“I came in sort of in the middle so that people I was running with were the ones that were probably not running as fast as the rest of us, but were probably working a lot harder,” McGowen said.

The extra push from the 6th grader made it much easier for dozens of runners to cross the finish line with confidence.

