Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Police searching for food donation box vandals

Police in Henrico are looking for those responsible for vandalizing a food donation box.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are looking for the people responsible for vandalizing a food donation box in the county back in October.

On Thursday, October 26, just before 6 p.m., Henrico Police was dispatched to the 9000 block of St. Martins Lane for a reported vandalism of a wooden container that held food donations.

Video footage released by police shows the car entering the parking lot, doing a loop around the lot, then picking up speed and running right through the donation box.

This all unfolded in the parking lot of St. Martin’s Episcopal Church.

The car also was damaged as a result of the vandalism.

If you recognize this car or know the people responsible, you can call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our last big snowstorm happened five years ago during our last El Nino winter.
Central Virginia’s winter weather outlook: Snowiest winter in a half decade predicted
A Henrico County daycare is under investigation after two toddlers wandered away Monday...
Henrico daycare center under investigation after toddlers found wandering neighborhood
Natural Bridge Zoo.
VSP executes search warrant at Natural Bridge Zoo
If a raindrop passes through a thin layer of subfreezing air just above the surface, it can...
Snow, sleet and freezing rain: What’s the difference?
Police Lights Generic
Man dies in shooting on Floyd Avenue

Latest News

Two people lived there. One was found dead inside the home. The other was not home at the time.
1 dies after house explodes, catches fire in King William
Police in Henrico are looking for those responsible for vandalizing a food donation box.
Police search for food donation box vandals
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces a plan to address early childhood care and education in Virginia.
Governor Youngkin announces new plan for early childhood care and education
Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin addressed childcare concerns with a new plan for the state.
Governor Youngkin announces new plan for early childhood care and education