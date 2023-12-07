Your Money with Carlson Financial
Police investigating reported sexual assault at Charlottesville school

Charlottesville police are asking city schools for more information about an alleged sexual assault that may have happened on one of their campuses.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is asking city schools for more information about an alleged sexual assault that may have happened on one of their campuses.

It’s an incident investigators heard about, but not from the schools, as would be required.

Police Chief Michael Kochis says he and Commonwealths Attorney Joe Platania have sent a written request to the schools for more information. In it, they also remind the schools that any reported sex crime on campus has to be shared with them.

“It’s all about the kids and keeping the kids safe,” Chief Kochis said. “I can tell you through my conversations with [Superintendent] Dr. Gurley, there’s nothing he takes more seriously than keeping the kids safe at the schools he’s charged with. And so, I have no doubt in my mind he wants to do just that.”

The police chief says he has been working to set up a time to meet with Dr. Gurley to learn more about the alleged incident.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

