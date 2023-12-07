New leadership arrives to fix security issues at Greensville Correctional Center

JARETT, Va. (WWBT) - Greensville Correctional Center has been the center of controversy in recent years for drug problems, deaths and purported substandard living conditions.

“From the first day to the last day, it was horrible,” a former inmate who wished to remain anonymous told 12 On Your Side.

The 31-year-old said he spent three years there after being transferred from Dillwyn Correctional Center for getting into a fight.

He was originally arrested for stealing cars.

“I regretted it as soon as I got to Greensville. Greensville is dangerous,” he said. “Dillwyn at least had some order.”

The former inmate was released this summer when he says things took a turn for the worse.

“I got out Aug. 29, 2023, so that’s when things were going real bad,” he said. “That’s when the overdoses were happening. That’s when the escapes started happening. That’s when a whole lot of bad things started happening. They found the sergeant lady, you know, my condolences to her.”

He says fights broke out regularly, living conditions were dirty, and their recreational time depended on the staff’s mood.

“Out of spite, they’d leave us in the cells, just so they wouldn’t have to do more work,” he said.

Illegal drugs have been a big problem in the facility. The level-3 state prison conducted a massive drug sweep between Oct. 30 and Nov. 14 and found large amounts of heroin and cocaine, among other narcotics.

They also found weapons and cell phones, which are banned.

Greensville brought on new leadership after that, including Assistant Warden Frank Roach.

“We go into cells, we shake down,” Roach said. “We’ve done some things that front search, and we’re doing our jobs that we need to do so we can try to curtail and slow down the traffic of drugs.”

The inmate we spoke to said these illegal drugs would get into the facility in many different ways.

“Drugs appear in different ways,” the former inmate said. “Staff, you got staff. Visitation. You got, hell, I seen drugs come in on a drone before. It all depends on your relationship with whatever staff member it is. They’ll bring it to you. Sometimes you gotta pay them. Other times, you know, depending on how the rapport is, how cool you are, they’ll just bring them to you.”

Roach could not comment on whether staff should be held responsible for allowing drugs to reach inmates.

“An individual is gonna choose to do what they want to do,” Roach said. “And that doesn’t matter if it’s working here at the institution or working at anywhere.”

At least six deaths have been reported at Greensville since July.

“It’s very hard to cope at Greensville because there’s nothing going on,” the former inmate said. “You don’t have no classes to go to. You can’t get on the phone with your family members and things like that, so you know, it’s a really hard time.”

He told 12 On Your Side that his mother would pay $20 for a 15-minute video call with him, but guards would not let him take the call, and she was never reimbursed.

“I’m not gonna lie, Greensville is probably the toughest time I’ve ever done,” he added.

He also said he had an asthma attack once and had to wait 7 hours for care.

When asked if Greensville has enough staff to provide adequate care and security for its more than 2,400 inmates, Roach said he couldn’t comment.

“I can’t really answer that question,” Roach said. “But I’ll say, whether you’re fully staffed or whether you’re shorter staffed, there’s always challenges.”

12 On Your Side asked what the prison needs to meet those challenges.

“Time, honestly,” Roach said. “Anytime you go anywhere, and I’m not saying Greensville is a great place to work, but I’ll say it just takes time to fix things and address issues and get them where you want to be.”

The former inmate said during lockdowns, prisoners only got to shower every 72 hours and that other things would be withheld from them.

“I’m here to do my time. I’m not here to be treated in an inhumane type of way,” he said. “I’m somebody’s son, I’m somebody’s husband, I’m somebody’s brother. What makes my life, or us inmates? What makes our lives less important than yours?”

Since his release, he says he has only been focused on work and family and staying out of trouble.

“I actually cried when I got out. I don’t cry,” he said. “I don’t. But I actually cried when I got out because I couldn’t believe that I made it out.”

