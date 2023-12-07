First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Heavy rain, gusty winds, and a few strong to severe storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A strong and dynamic storm system will be moving through the Mid-Atlantic region on Sunday into Sunday night, bringing with it multiple weather hazards during a very busy time of the year.

A soaking rain is expected across the entire viewing area on Sunday into Sunday night. Gusty winds are likely throughout the day Sunday with the strongest winds and heaviest rain anticipated after dark on Sunday. A few strong to severe storms are possible as the front passes Sunday night with the main threat being damaging winds gusts. (WWBT)

We know many of you will be out and about attending church services, doing holiday shopping, and attending holiday gatherings, among other things, during the day on Sunday.

Low-pressure tracking to the west of us Saturday night will push a powerful cold front closer to Virginia during the day Sunday. We may see a few dry hours early Sunday morning, but rain will be arriving from the south and southwest during the morning.

Below, you will note the European model projection for 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Rain during the morning should be generally on the light side, with some moderate-intensity showers also possible.

Rain will be overspreading the region from the south and southwest on Sunday morning. (WWBT)

Temperatures will be unseasonably warm, with a feel of “Spring” in the air. Winds will be gusty out of the south and southwest during the day on Sunday due to the strength of the approaching cold front.

Those winds will likely gust over 30 mph at times, making for a wind-swept rain. We anticipate the heaviest rain arriving a bit later Sunday evening into overnight from west to east as the cold front crosses the area. This is when we could see the winds gust better than 40 mph in some of the heavier showers and any strong to severe thunderstorms that *COULD* develop.

It appears the higher risk of any severe storms will likely set up closer to the Bay, Eastern Shore, and down through Hampton Roads. However, we can’t rule out some stronger storms even here in central Virginia.

As the powerful cold front gets closer, we anticipate the heaviest rain accumulations to arrive Sunday evening into the overnight. This is also when some of the stronger wind gusts will be possible in heavier showers and also in any thunderstorms that may develop. Winds topping 40 to 50 mph can't be ruled out (WWBT)

By early Monday morning, the front is moving away from the coast, the rainfall will rapidly be coming to an end from west to east, and the skies will be clearing.

You can still expect a gusty breeze at times through the day Monday, but the winds will have shifted to a west and northwesterly direction bringing in drier and colder air. The weather looks dry and seasonably chilly through at least the middle of next week.

Some early morning rain is possible, especially in eastern Virginia. However, sunshine will be returning as a gusty west to northwest breeze brings in much drier and colder air to our region (WWBT)

