Documents unveil new details in Roanoke homicide linked to officer-involved shooting

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Court documents reveal new details about a Roanoke homicide that led to an officer-involved shooting.

According to search warrants, Roanoke City Police responded to a call for a well-being check at a home on Lawrence Avenue SE at 9:52 a.m. Sunday, December 3. Concerned neighbors told police they had not seen the man who lived in the home for over a week, and the dogs on the property were barking. Neighbors also told police the man’s car was missing.

Upon arrival, patrol officers were unable to make contact with anyone inside the home. Police checked through a window, where they saw a man lying on the floor in the basement surrounded by blood. Officers then entered the home.

They discovered the body of Douglas Wayne McFall. Preliminary observations revealed McFall had sustained multiple stab wounds. Officers believe the stabbing occurred a few days prior.

Roanoke City Police then requested a search warrant to investigate. They searched the home and multiple sheds on the property. Documents reveal police took a knife, ammunition, a cell phone, blankets, clothing, and other evidence from the scene.

Police identified McFall’s son David McFall as the suspect in the homicide. Police found McFall around 4 p.m. on the same day of the well-being check walking near Melrose Towers. Three officers approached McFall and police say he fired gunshots at police, critically injuring Officer Lauren Camper. In return police fired shots back, killing him.

Officer Lauren Camper was left with life-threatening injuries; she is now at home recovering. The other officers are on leave per department policy while an investigation is ongoing. Virginia State Police are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

