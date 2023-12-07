Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Attorney General releases teaser video for Operation Ceasefire program

By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Attorney General’s Office Release) - Attorney General Jason Miyares has released a teaser video for a public awareness and media campaign for a program called Operation Ceasefire. The video is designed to be part of a digital campaign “reaching young people who may be considering gang or violent criminal activity, through YouTube and social media targeting.”

A news release from Miyares’s office indicates the video plays off the “highly anticipated release of the “Grand Theft Auto VI” game, which launched a trailer this week.” The video urges young people not to engage in violent criminal activity and asks them to speak up if they see others planning to commit crime.

Miyares announced the program in October 2022, saying it is a “proven approach to address gun and gang violence through prosecution and prevention, as well as promoting group violence intervention strategies and working with local communities to reduce and prevent violent gun and gang crimes.”

Ceasefire Virginia” is the name of the public awareness media campaign for “Operation Ceasefire,” which Miyares says will focus on communicating the “real and lasting consequences of gun violence through social media, television commercials, billboards, and other forms of media to Virginians in our ceasefire cities.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our last big snowstorm happened five years ago during our last El Nino winter.
Central Virginia’s winter weather outlook: Snowiest winter in a half decade predicted
Natural Bridge Zoo.
VSP executes search warrant at Natural Bridge Zoo
A Henrico County daycare is under investigation after two toddlers wandered away Monday...
Henrico daycare center under investigation after toddlers found wandering neighborhood
Police Lights Generic
Man dies in shooting on Floyd Avenue
If a raindrop passes through a thin layer of subfreezing air just above the surface, it can...
Snow, sleet and freezing rain: What’s the difference?

Latest News

AG Releases Ceasefire Virginia Teaser Video
AG Releases Ceasefire Virginia Teaser Video
Calique Harris faces charges of attempted murder and use of a firearm during the commission of...
4 arrested after officer-involved shooting Richmond
RACC shares helpful tips for people looking to adopt pets over the holidays
Officer-Involved Shooting in Roanoke
Documents unveil new details in Roanoke homicide linked to officer-involved shooting
A bear was stuck in a tree on Hull Street Road near Deer Run.
Bear spotted in tree near Hull Street shopping center