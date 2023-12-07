Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Animals seized from Natural Bridge Zoo during investigation; tiger euthanized

By Amaiya Howard
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Animals are being seized from the Natural Bridge Zoo after a search warrant was served there Wednesday.

Authorities haven’t released many details, but here’s what we know so far.

Sources tell WDBJ7 the zoo’s beloved 12-year-old Siberian tiger named Zeus was euthanized Wednesday night. At this time, we don’t know why the tiger was put down.

Many crates and animal carriers were taken into the facility Thursday. Several State Police officers, investigators and animal services have been roaming the grounds with clipboards and briefcases.

We’re told a Colorado sanctuary will take some of the animals.

The zoo owner’s attorney says the next steps will be challenging the seizure of the animals.

“As far as the 10-day civil forfeiture hearing, because my understanding is once they take the animals, 10 days from the day of the taking, which would be today, there is a forfeiture hearing to try to permanently illegally seize animals; we’re going to challenge that as unconstitutional,” said attorney Mario Williams

WDBJ7 reached out repeatedly to the Office of the Attorney General, which says it can’t comment on the ongoing investigation.

We’ll continue to give you more updates on this story online and on air.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Henrico County daycare is under investigation after two toddlers wandered away Monday...
Henrico daycare center under investigation after toddlers found wandering neighborhood
Calique Harris faces charges of attempted murder and use of a firearm during the commission of...
4 arrested after officer-involved shooting Richmond
The ranch-style home was completely destroyed, and the explosion sent debris flying far into...
One person dead after house catches fire, explodes in King William
Potential for 1″-2″ of rainfall from Sunday morning through Sunday night.
First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Heavy rain and strong gusty winds likely
At around 8:30 p.m., deputies received a call about two people being found dead inside a home...
2 found dead inside New Kent home

Latest News

Henrico Police says Three Chopt Road, between Skipwith Road and Horsepen Road will be closed...
Section of Three Chopt Road closed after car crashes into utility pole
Robert Kelley Jr. and Jacob Brady are facing multiple charges including animal cruelty.
2 charged with animal cruelty after horse shot in Hanover
Police say the driver of the van was not hurt. However, both drivers of the two cars were...
2 hospitalized after crash involving GRTC CARE van in Henrico
In the latest episode of 12 About Movies, Tyler and Todd rundown the biggest films hitting...
12 About Movies: Kaiju, Candy Canes, and Wonka Fever
The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside...
2 found dead inside New Kent home