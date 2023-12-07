1 dies after house explodes, catches fire in King William

Your Money with Carlson Financial
One person is dead after a house explodes and then catches fire in King William County on Thursday.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KING WILLIAM, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a house explodes and then catches fire in King William County on Thursday.

Crews responded to a house fire on 150 E Spring Drive, where firefighters were met with a home engulfed in flames. Two people lived there, one was found dead inside the home. The other was not home at the time.

Fire crews later learned an oxygen tank had exploded inside the home.

The fire was quickly put out, but this is still an active investigation.

