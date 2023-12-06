Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Wednesday Forecast: Chilly and breezy

Areas of light rain this morning, we should be dry by lunch and sun returns in the afternoon
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warmer with highs in the 60s Friday through the weekend. Sunny Saturday and a soaking rain Sunday.

Wednesday: Overcast with areas of light rain this morning, dry by midmorning. Chilly all day. Becoming sunny and breezy this afternoon. Rain totals less than a tenth of an inch. Winds northwest 5-15 mph with 25-30 mph gusts. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. (AM Rain Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid-20s, highs near 50°.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-60s.

Sunday: A soaking rain likely, gusty winds possible. Rain totals 1 to 2 inches possible. Lows near 50°, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Monday: Sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our last big snowstorm happened five years ago during our last El Nino winter.
Central Virginia’s winter weather outlook: Snowiest winter in a half decade predicted
Thomas Dale High School teacher charged with assaulting student
Keith Allen Henry, 55, of Lewisburg, NC.
Nurse practitioner arrested for alleged sex crimes involving patients, including girl
A Waffle House’s corporate office representative said many locations have security but could...
Waffle House employee in jail after customer started shooting in the restaurant and he returned fire
The owner of a house that exploded as police tried to execute a search warrant is believed to...
Man believed to have fired shots at officers before a Virginia house exploded is dead, police say

Latest News

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: A few light showers Wednesday morning possible
Our last big snowstorm happened five years ago during our last El Nino winter.
Central Virginia’s winter weather outlook: Snowiest winter in a half decade predicted
Above-average snowfall predicted this winter in RVA.
Central Virginia’s winter weather outlook: Snowiest winter in a half decade predicted
A few showers likely this evening with a chilly Wednesday ahead. It turns warmer again late...
Forecast: Clouds increase with showers likely tonight