Wednesday Forecast: Chilly and breezy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warmer with highs in the 60s Friday through the weekend. Sunny Saturday and a soaking rain Sunday.

Wednesday: Overcast with areas of light rain this morning, dry by midmorning. Chilly all day. Becoming sunny and breezy this afternoon. Rain totals less than a tenth of an inch. Winds northwest 5-15 mph with 25-30 mph gusts. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. (AM Rain Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid-20s, highs near 50°.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-60s.

Sunday: A soaking rain likely, gusty winds possible. Rain totals 1 to 2 inches possible. Lows near 50°, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Monday: Sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

