VSP executing search warrant at Natural Bridge Zoo; PETA cites complaints

Natural Bridge Zoo.
Natural Bridge Zoo.(WDBJ7)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are assisting the Office of the Attorney General in executing a search warrant at the Natural Bridge Zoo in Rockbridge County, according to the department.

WDBJ7 has reached out to the Office of the Attorney General for comment.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) issued the following statement regarding the investigation:

“PETA thanks the Office of the Attorney General for executing an investigative search warrant at the Natural Bridge Zoo and hopes this will bring much needed relief to the 40-year-old solitary elephant, Asha, and other long neglected animals held there. The roadside zoo has long been the subject of public concern and PETA complaints to local, state and federal agencies. Though female elephants are highly social family animals who spend their entire lives together, Natural Bridge Zoo has kept Asha all alone—on a small patch of barren ground and chained at night in a barn—since 2005. She is the last solitary African elephant in North America exploited in such a facility for rides, during which her handler carries a heavy steel-tipped weapon resembling a fireplace poker, known as a bullhook, as a reminder of the pain he will inflict on her if she doesn’t obey his every command. For years, Asha has swayed and bobbed her head, recognized signs of loneliness, boredom, and stress. PETA looks forward to sharing additional information about Asha’s condition and how she has been kept pending the outcome of this search warrant.”

Virginia State Police Has a Gaming Tip Line
