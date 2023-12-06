Your Money with Carlson Financial
Snow, sleet and freezing rain: What’s the difference?

If a raindrop passes through a thin layer of subfreezing air just above the surface, it can...
If a raindrop passes through a thin layer of subfreezing air just above the surface, it can cool to below 32 degrees but not refreeze because it’s hard to freeze water droplets.(NBC12)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather team gets this question every year: What’s the difference between snow, sleet and freezing rain?

Snow only forms in specific situations. The physics of growing snow crystals works best in a saturated layer of the atmosphere, typically thousands of feet up, where the air is about 0 to 7 degrees.

As the snowflakes fall, the air needs to stay close to or below freezing or else the snowflakes melt.

If that melted snow refreezes, you get sleet.

Sleet is the noisiest winter precipitation. It’s easily recognizable because the frozen drops bound and ping when they hit.

Then there’s the worst - freezing rain.

If a raindrop passes through a thin layer of subfreezing air just above the surface, it can cool to below 32 degrees but not refreeze because it’s hard to freeze water droplets.

It’s a fascinating process called supercooling.

Once the supercooled drop hits, it turns instantly to ice.

A quarter of inch of snow doesn’t have much impact, but a quarter inch of ice - like in February 2021 - can be debilitating.

Freezing rain can create an icy glaze on roads and sidewalks, making it the most dangerous type of winter precipitation.

In Central Virginia, we rarely get pure snowstorms. There’s almost some mixing involved. When it’s cold enough for a storm to produce only snow, that’s when we get our biggest totals.

