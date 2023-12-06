Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Roanoke woman wins $777,777 through Virginia Lottery

Joann Cosgrove, winner of $777,777 through the Virginia Lottery.
Joann Cosgrove, winner of $777,777 through the Virginia Lottery.(Virginia Lottery)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke woman won a $777,777 top prize through the Virginia Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Platinum Market on Platinum Road in Roanoke.

Joann Cosgrove won the prize by playing the “Scorching Hot 7s” scratch-off game. Scorching Hot 7s is one of dozens of scratcher games available from the Virginia Lottery. The game features prizes ranging from $30 to that $777,777 top prize. This is the first top prize claimed in the game, which means two more top prizes are unclaimed.

“I had a feeling I was going to win a large amount,” she later told Virginia Lottery officials.

The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 734,400. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.07.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our last big snowstorm happened five years ago during our last El Nino winter.
Central Virginia’s winter weather outlook: Snowiest winter in a half decade predicted
Thomas Dale High School teacher charged with assaulting student
Keith Allen Henry, 55, of Lewisburg, NC.
Nurse practitioner arrested for alleged sex crimes involving patients, including girl
A Waffle House’s corporate office representative said many locations have security but could...
Waffle House employee in jail after customer started shooting in the restaurant and he returned fire
Smoke fills the air above piles of rubble surrounding what’s left of the brick walls of...
‘Unbelievable’: Community members heartbroken after fire destroys Amelia church

Latest News

Police Lights Generic
Man dies in shooting on Floyd Avenue
Virginia State Police Has a Gaming Tip Line
Virginia State Police Has a Gaming Tip Line
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man dies in shooting on Floyd Avenue
The holidays can be especially difficult if you're grieving the loss of a loved one.
Managing Your Mental Health: Local author releases book to help with grief
County leaders and community members gather to remember and honor victims of homicide, traffic...
Annual ceremony brings joy in a time of grief for some Henrico families