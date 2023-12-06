‘A Million Little Stars’: Richmond author releases book to help family’s navigate grief

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -As a local author navigates life after loss, she is helping others through a children’s book.

Amanda Lynch wrote, ‘A Million Little Stars: A Kid’s book about Loss, Love and Healing,’ after her husband’s life was taken in a random act of gun violence in October 2022.

“He was just walking around in Baltimore. I don’t know if someone mistook him for someone else--there’s no clues or suspects or anything like that yet,” Lynch explained. “It was very shocking to find that out on Halloween morning and then to have four kids who range in age from 24 to now seven and try to explain, you know, this massive tragedy has shown up at our doorstep.”

Lynch says her husband Marcus was truly her best friend. She started writing a poem days after his death.

“We have the exact opposite personalities. We met in college. I was at Mary Baldwin, He was at VMI. He’s a year ahead of me. He just was so spontaneous and always just up for a challenge. Whereas I am way more reserved and introverted,” she said. “I think the way this book came about was me writing a poem for Hazy, my nine-year-old, who was just the apple of her dad’s eye. I know that her dad would want her to be okay. When I think about his life and this book, I really wanted to create something that was a gift to her, but could also be a gift to other families.”

Marcus and Amanda Lynch (Amanda Lynch)

A Million Little Stars is Lynch’s ninth book. As a registered yoga teacher, a mindfulness teacher, and trauma informed trainer, her writing and life’s work focuses on mindfulness and healing. A Million Little Stars is written in a rhyme scheme and includes resources and activities for children and families as they deal with and move through grief.

As a local author navigates life after loss, she is helping others through a children’s book. (NBC 12)

“We’ve been taking each moment, each day as they come and being transparent and vulnerable about where we are and really holding ourselves up as a mirror for other people so that they can give themselves permission to feel what they need to feel,” she said.

Lynch is transparent in sharing her journey as she navigates life after loss with her four children, Justin, Ava, Hazy and Prim. She also says a support system that include safe spaces has been important. Lynch says Full Circle Grief Center has made a difference in their lives.

“Also Comfort Zone Camp for my girls really was transformational for them. Having them understand that there are other kids with similar experiences that you’re not alone in grief, I think has really helped us as a family,” she explained.

As the family continues to heal and hold Marcus’ memory close, she encourages others to give themselves grace as they grieve.

“I feel like I spent year one really focusing on my daughters and on my son and making sure that the four of them were okay. Now as we’re rolling into year two, I’m sort of having to make sure I’m also okay.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.