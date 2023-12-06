Metal detectors to be installed in all RPS middle schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Metal detectors are coming to all Richmond middle schools, as the school board gave the green light at its meeting Monday after months of debate.

The decision comes after lots of noise from parents urging for more safety protocols as the division looks over a new care and safety plan.

The price tag of new detectors and wands for each middle school runs up to around $118,000.

RPS says these funds would come from American Rescue Plan dollars, but one safety expert says that may not be the best use of resources, though some parents disagree.

Kelly Malone is a mom, grandma and aunt of RPS students, and she says the metal detectors are worth every penny, as her grandson will be entering middle school next year.

“It makes me a little more comfortable, and I think it’s gonna make the community a little more comfortable,” Malone said. “It seems outrageous to do it at 10 and 11 years old, middle school, but the rate of the kids having access to weapons, and I’m thinking that Richmond public schools have a surge somewhere.”

In the board’s presentation pushing for the detectors, it mentions some oppose the detectors, arguing they contribute to the school-to-prison pipeline and may cause lines to get into buildings.

RPS says there is no clear evidence that metal detectors are a major contributing factor to students ending up in the juvenile justice system. Malone says any line is worth the safety of students.

“Let them be long and let my child be safe,” Malone said.

Data collected by the schools shows around 61% of RPS students, parents and staff surveyed agree metal detectors should be in all middle schools.

Right now, Boushall is the only one. Back in March, an unloaded gun was caught at Boushall Middle School.

12 On Your Side safety expert Cliff Lent with M7 Solutions is hesitant about the money going towards the metal detectors because he says they do not ensure a gun-free zone.

“They’re expensive to install, they’re expensive to upkeep, they’re expensive to staff, you really should have an armed officer at every single station while it’s being monitored,” Lent said. “It is dangerous for an unarmed school security officer or teaching staff or administrative staff to be screening students what happens when they find a gun. It’s led to deadly consequences.”

Lent emphasizes the idea that the detectors are not a cure-all, as he fears the school staff and students may let their guard down now. He says the detectors cannot provide a gun-free environment when it comes to active shooters, as they would push past them.

“I would rather see those funds go to a crisis counselor, armed officer programs that will help children bring tips and information forward because once we identify a student bringing a gun to school, we still have to deal with them,” Lent said. “Even if they’re suspended for a short amount of time, they’re coming back to school, and we need constant contact with them to make sure that they’re not on a path to violence. And that’s money well spent. We don’t have unlimited funds.”

Lent understands the detectors are a part of a multi-part plan, as parents are concerned now. He says he wants the funds used in a different way, though.

“Some schools have programs but I recommend that we look at national programs such as Sandy Hook Promise, something over 4 million children have enrolled in it,” Lent said. “It’s been used to great effectiveness, and it builds a sense of community, and it builds a sense of trust when people do identify somebody in crisis. I think those are meaningful, cost-effective answers.”

Lent agrees having some sort of protection, like the detectors is better than nothing.

Malone calls the detectors overdue, as other divisions like Henrico have already moved forward with them, and RPS high schools have them, too.

“It’s overdue because we are behind,” Malone said. “There are other states and other divisions in Virginia that have them in middle school already and I don’t think it’s a bad thing. It’s always better to be safe than sorry when it comes to our kids.”

A spokesperson for RPS said in a statement, “RPS believes that safe, loving and strong relationships at school and at home are the greatest safeguard we can offer students and staff. At the same time, we know that security infrastructure is necessary as an additional layer of protection. While the topic is controversial, feedback from the community about this option was largely in favor of adding metal detectors. In line with our commitment to do everything we possibly can to keep students safe, we made this recommendation last night, which the board approved.”

School board member Jonathan Young voted in favor with every other board member, other than Kenya Gibson, to pass the motion.

Young said in a statement, “Richmond Public Schools are not safe. Don’t take my word for it, but instead listen to our students, parents and teachers. Metal detectors are but the first step in many to protect our schools.”

Young says RPS is now going to try to purchase and install the detectors as soon as possible and be effective in January.

