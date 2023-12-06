Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Man dies in shooting on Floyd Avenue

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man in Richmond is dead following a Tuesday night shooting.

Around 8:20 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Floyd Avenue for unknown trouble. Officers arrived and found an adult male unresponsive in a building.

Police say he had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Plaskett at (804) 646-3431 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Dale High School teacher charged with assaulting student
Our last big snowstorm happened five years ago during our last El Nino winter.
Central Virginia’s winter weather outlook: Snowiest winter in a half decade predicted
A home is seen exploding from a distance, Monday night, Dec. 4, 2023 in Arlington, Va....
Virginia police investigate explosion at house where officers were trying to serve a search warrant
A Waffle House’s corporate office representative said many locations have security but could...
Waffle House employee in jail after customer started shooting in the restaurant and he returned fire
Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin
Commonwealth’s Attorney wants answers after postal town hall canceled

Latest News

The holidays can be especially difficult if you're grieving the loss of a loved one.
Managing Your Mental Health: Local author releases book to help with grief
County leaders and community members gather to remember and honor victims of homicide, traffic...
Annual ceremony brings joy in a time of grief for some Henrico families
Pictures of those lost play on a projector while families bond over a pain no one ever wants...
Annual ceremony brings joy in a time of grief for some Henrico families
Halina Zimm survived the Holocaust, has lived in Richmond for more than seven decades and...
Holocaust survivor in Richmond shares story of survival, hope ahead of Hanukkah