Man dies in shooting on Floyd Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man in Richmond is dead following a Tuesday night shooting.

Around 8:20 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Floyd Avenue for unknown trouble. Officers arrived and found an adult male unresponsive in a building.

Police say he had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Plaskett at (804) 646-3431 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

