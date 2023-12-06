‘I wanted to help’: Chesterfield girl donates to Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU for 4th birthday

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Inside the Browell’s Chesterfield home, you can usually find Amelia Browell in her playroom with her favorite toys, including her Spiderman car.

Instead of making a wish list of toys for her 4th birthday, Amelia decided she wanted to grant wishes for all the kids being treated at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

Amelia Browell (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“I wanted to help the babies and the kids,” Amelia Browell told 12 On Your Side.

A donation was made for her big sister, Addy.

“This year, she was really adamant,” said Caroline Browell, Amelia’s mother. “She wanted to help the babies and the kids in the hospital that helped her big sister.”

Amelia and Addy (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

In June 2021, Caroline Browell told 12 On Your Side Addy was diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine tumor called a paraganglioma.

“They are hormone-producing tumors that create fight or flight hormones and just dump unregulated amounts of these hormones into your system, which make you very, very sick,” said Caroline Browell.

One month after Addy’s diagnosis, doctors removed the tumor and saved her life.

“She’s doing really great right now,” said Caroline Browell. “She is a sophomore in college and living her best life.”

A gift of life Amelia is paying forward.

“She thinks the sun rises and sets on her big sister, so the fact that the hospital saved her sister’s life is a really big deal,” said Caroline Browell.

With help from the Browell’s friends, family, and coworkers, Amelia filled the front of her fireplace with dozens of items on the hospital’s wish list.

Amelia Browell (Source;Caroline Browell | Caroline Browell)

Right before Thanksgiving, the 4-year-old delivered those donations to the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU’s child life department.

“It was really just heartwarming and awesome to see so many people come together to help a cause that’s so close to our hearts,” said Caroline Browell.

An experience Browell hopes will inspire her kids to give back and do good for others.

“We want all of our kids to understand how important kindness and helping others is, and this is such a great way to introduce philanthropy at a young age,” she told 12 On Your Side.

Amelia and Caroline Browell (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

