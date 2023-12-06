Holocaust survivor in Richmond shares story of survival, hope ahead of Hanukkah

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Halina Zimm is among a shrinking pool of Holocaust survivors who lived through one of the darkest moments in world history and is still around to tell about it.

The 96-year-old is small in stature but spunky and still extremely sharp.

“My whole life is a miracle. Honest to God,” Zimm said.

She was born Halina Drexler in Poland in 1927. Her parents were soap makers, and she was the youngest of three daughters.

She was almost 12 when World War II broke out in 1939.

“Things changed completely,” Zimm said.

Her father, a former member of the Russian army, decided to move the family out of the city into a small town where Zimm’s maternal grandparents lived.

They continued their soap-making business there, and she said life was simple and safe for a couple of months.

“My father said I want my children to live. This was his aim,” Zimm said. “And he believed the only way we could survive was as Christians.”

After a failed attempt to buy fake papers for his three daughters, Zimm’s father shared his fears with a Catholic woman who was a regular customer.

She ended up securing papers for Zimm and her sister by lying to her priest and saying that she needed them for her own two daughters. The third sister would eventually get some, as well.

“This woman was incredible, I have to tell you,” Zimm said. “The fact that she went to her priest. Never told anybody. Not the husband, not the kids. No one. They would kill her. Her own husband would kill her.”

Zimm took on a new identity as Wanda Kazusek, which her father drilled into her.

“Your name is Wanda Kazusek, and [he] told me many, many times, repeat it many times, you’re Christian,” Zimm said. “You can’t trust anybody.”

Zimm was 14 years old when her family was forced to split up.

“We said goodbye to my father and mother. And I have to tell you this thing that I’ll never forget. I knew at the time that I’ll never see my parents again,” Zimm said. “My father could not even look at me. I’ll never forget that. I mean, to leave your parents at such an early age.”

She stayed in a couple of different homes before landing a job as a housekeeper for a wealthy, young, newlywed couple.

“I was very lucky,” Zimm said. “She hired me on the spot. We lived in Warsaw right across from the Warsaw ghetto.”

All was fine until she was recognized on the street during one of her daily trips to the market.

“Millions of people. I’m walking one day in the streets of Warsaw, and guess what? Somebody recognizes me,” Zimm said. “A Polish woman recognized me. I never even spoke to that woman. She stopped and looked at me, and I looked at her. My heart started beating. I knew it was trouble.”

Days later, A German Nazi and a Polish corroborator were waiting for her.

“The Nazi stuck a gun into my back,” Zimm said.

She said the Polish man questioned her vigorously about her Christian faith. How often she attended church and prayed. She buckled only when he asked her about the holy sacrament of communion, and he launched into her.

”The man was a monster,” Zimm said. “Screaming at me. Look, I was not even 15 yet.”

Zimm said her female employer saved her, likely because she believed Zimm was Christian.

After Nazis burned down the Jewish ghetto across the street from them in front of their eyes, Zimm learned for the first time the hate that lived in her employer’s heart.

Zimm recalled she started crying upon hearing the screams of children being burned and that the woman put her arm around her and asked why she was sad.

“She said, ‘I feel sorry for them as human beings, but as Jews, let them burn,’” Zimm recalled.

Hearing that broke Zimm.

“I felt like somebody was stabbing a knife right in my back,” Zimm said. “Because I loved this woman. I always thought that maybe she does know, maybe she does know I’m a Jew.”

Despite the hurt, she could not find herself to hate her employer.

“It broke my heart,” Zimm added. “I was so disappointed in her. But I couldn’t hate her. I couldn’t do it. I still loved her. It’s not in me, honey. It’s not in me. That’s why I guess I’m still here.”

Zimm eventually met her husband, Alan Zimm, after learning that her parents had died in Treblinka, one of the cruelest concentration camps.

“Very few people survived,” Zimm said. “One of the worst. I mean, my husband survived three concentration camps.”

After several years in Germany, the couple immigrated to the United States and settled in Richmond in late 1949. They raised four children together.

Even though Zimm points out that Christians saved her, she said it has always been important to her to maintain her Jewish faith as a way of honoring her father.

“I always felt my father and the whole family, I have a big family, they died because they were Jews,” Zimm said. “It was important to him. I felt that I have to be true to my faith.”

She said seeing images of the ongoing Israel-Hamas War gives her terrible flashbacks.

“It really touched me in a very bad way because I’m beginning to see about the Holocaust,” Zimm said. “What I went through, I mean, it’s happening again. It’s a very painful thing.”

Despite the pain, she doesn’t let the hate get to her.

“I don’t believe in hate, honey,” Zimm added.

She said when she is asked to speak at schools, she gives this advice to young people:

“When you see somebody being victimized, don’t be a bystander,” Zimm said. “When you see someone that is mistreated, get involved. It’s important. Be a part of it because if you look at something bad and you do nothing about it, you’re just as bad. You’re not doing anything.”

She said she is looking forward to spending Hanukkah with her family, including her many grandchildren, and that it will be extra meaningful this year.

“We’re gonna celebrate the freedom, freedom, being free,” Zimm said.

