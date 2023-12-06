Customers continue to have concerns with Church Hill post office

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More complaints about the mail coming into the On Your Side Investigators.

Church Hill neighbors are upset with the post office there on North 25th Street. They say the branch closes on random days. The branch was open on Wednesday, but on Monday, it was not, and it’s been hit-or-miss for months.

“It got better after the piece ran in June,” one business owner who wanted to remain anonymous said. “I was able to have a meeting with the postmaster, and we were able to communicate.”

However, six months later, he tells 12 On Your Side the Church Hill post office is again closing at random.

“We saw some improvement, but the last 2 to 3 months have been right back to where it was prior to June,” they said.

On Monday, the doors were once again locked. Customers were so frustrated they were banging on the doors and windows, trying to get in. Neighbors said this branch can be closed for a day or two or even weeks at a time.

“We’re not getting mail, we’re not receiving invoices, we’re not receiving payments from our customers. It’s affecting our business, and I’m not getting any answers from anybody,” the business owner said.

At times, those who use the branch are told to go to another post office out of the way. While many say the issues are inconvenient, Maggie New says she wants more transparency about what’s happening.

“I do feel like one problem I have with the USPS is communication,” Maggie New said. “If you call someone, it’s completely confusing as to where you go. You get different information from different people, so if I am communicated with, I know where my package is, I know where to go, then I really wouldn’t have an issue.”

For now, New can only hope the postal service will get the delays and closures under control.

“Obviously, don’t blame it on the people that work there; they’re wonderful and kind, and I don’t think it’s their fault necessarily, but it is inconvenient if I’m trying to ship something and I’m told it’s open, and it’s closed.”

12 On Your Side did reach out to USPS for answers as to why this location is seeing closures without warning. We’re still waiting to hear back, but in the past, they’ve cited staffing issues as the main problem they’ve been seeing not only here but across the state.

