Bear chased into tree in Hull Street shopping center

A bear is stuck in a tree on Hull Street Road near Deer Run.
A bear is stuck in a tree on Hull Street Road near Deer Run.(Yvette Riley)
By Shantel Davis
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Crowds are growing at a Chesterfield shopping center because of an unusual sight Tuesday evening.

A bear is stuck in a tree on Hull Street Road near Deer Run. This is a very busy stretch of road during this time of day.

Officials are on the scene and trying to figure out the best way to deal with the situation.

WATCH LIVE FOR UPDATES:

