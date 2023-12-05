Virginia data shows severe shortage of child and adolescent psychiatrists

RICHMOND, Va. — As a teacher and mother to a child with autism, Elizabeth Callahan is all too familiar with flaws in the Virginia mental health care system.

“I see the longevity of it, and there’s just so many holes,” Callahan said.

Callahan’s son was diagnosed by a developmental pediatrician at the onset of his symptoms, which included speech issues, she said. He went to occupational therapy for years until COVID-19 halted in-person visits.

Her child’s therapist quit during the pandemic because “she said she would make more on unemployment,” according to Callahan.

Callahan watches her students struggle to be seen by psychiatrists for diagnoses. Though schools provide some resources for students, they cannot provide an official diagnosis.

“I just see it taking forever for families to get appointments,” Callahan said. “It takes months.”

There is a significant shortage of practicing child and adolescent psychiatrists, or CAPs, across the United States, according to data from the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. These physicians specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of mental and behavioral patterns that affect children. They complete medical school and have a three-year residency.

The AACAP data classified states into four groups: States with a sufficient supply of CAPs, a high shortage, a severe shortage and no CAPs. Virginia is in a severe shortage, with just 264 CAPs in the state as of 2019, the most recent data available.

