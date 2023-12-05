‘Unbelievable’: Community members heartbroken after fire destroys Amelia church

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Smoke fills the air above piles of rubble surrounding what’s left of the brick walls of Promise Land Baptist Church after a fire tore through the building early Tuesday morning.

Promise Land Baptist Church Fire (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Shortly before 2 a.m. early Tuesday morning, volunteer firefighters were called to the church along Winterham Road in Amelia.

Once crews arrived on the scene, volunteer firefighters found the church fully engulfed in flames.

Crews closed down a portion of Winterham Road to put out the flames, which took several hours to get under control.

No firefighters or civilians were hurt during the blaze, but the Amelia County Volunteer Fire Department told 12 On Your Side the church is a total loss.

“I still can’t believe it,” said Mason Archer Jr., a lifelong Promise Land Baptist Church member. “It’s just a hurting thing. It feels like somebody in the family. This was like a part of a person, the church, ‘cause I been going so long.”

Throughout the morning, dozens, including William Archer, stopped by the scene to see the devastation.

“I can just picture in my mind how the church was even before this happened, and looking at it now, it’s just unbelievable,” he told 12 On Your Side. “She heard this boom was, and my sister-in-law said Promise Land church had caught on fire.”

Archer said he’s heartbroken for his church, which he has attended for over 30 years.

“My father was born in 1925, and that’s when this church was built,” he said. “My father, my mother, younger brother, and uncle are all buried back here, so it’s kind of heartbreaking.”

Among the many who came to the scene, Stephanie Pate stopped by to offer church leaders a space to gather and worship at Amelia Presbyterian Church.

“We have a sanctuary and also a very large fellowship hall that they can use for gathering if they need to,” Pate told 12 On Your Side. “It’s having a Christian heart, and also, this is a really hard time to lose your church. It’s Christmas, so you know, we just want to offer help where we can.”

Paul Wilson, a pastor in Buckingham County and a funeral home director, also offered his chapel to Promise Land Baptist Church.

“I’m going to offer whatever I can,” Wilson told 12 On Your Side.

A helping hand, Wilson said, is part of their community’s mission to look out for their neighbors.

“We’re going to step up to the plate, do what we can because we’re to help,” Wilson told 12 On Your Side.

The Amelia County Volunteer Fire Department said the fire is still under investigation, including what sparked the blaze.

Crews responded to a structure fire in Amelia County early Tuesday morning. (WWBT)

