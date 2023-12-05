Tuesday Forecast: Cooler, with morning sunshine and afternoon clouds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few showers possible this evening into the day tomorrow. It turns warmer again late this week into the weekend.

Tuesday: Morning sun, then afternoon clouds. A few quick showers possible in the evening. Highs in the mid-50s. (Evening Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Cloudy, breezy, and chilly. A few showers at any point. Rain totals less than a tenth of an inch. A few snowflakes may mix in, mainly towards our western and northwestern counties. Breezy. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs near 50°.

Friday: Partly sunny and warmer. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 60°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-60s.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain likely. Breezy. Rain amounts around 1/2″ to 1″ expected. Lows near 50°, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low-50s.

