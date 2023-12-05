Thomas Dale High School teacher charged with assaulting student
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A teacher at Thomas Dale High School has been charged with assaulting a student last month.
Chesterfield Police say on Nov. 3, they received a report that Mark C. Boehles, 65, had kicked a juvenile male student in the lower leg and intentionally stepped on his foot in a classroom.
On Dec. 1, Boehles was served with a releasable warrant.
Chesterfield Schools said Boehles has been employed with the school division since 2000, and he will not return pending the investigation.
