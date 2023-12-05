Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Thomas Dale High School teacher charged with assaulting student

The school division says the teacher has been employed since 2000.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A teacher at Thomas Dale High School has been charged with assaulting a student last month.

Chesterfield Police say on Nov. 3, they received a report that Mark C. Boehles, 65, had kicked a juvenile male student in the lower leg and intentionally stepped on his foot in a classroom.

On Dec. 1, Boehles was served with a releasable warrant.

Chesterfield Schools said Boehles has been employed with the school division since 2000, and he will not return pending the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home is seen exploding from a distance, Monday night, Dec. 4, 2023 in Arlington, Va....
Virginia police investigate explosion at house where officers were trying to serve a search warrant
The town hall scheduled to address the rise in postal concerns has now been canceled.
Postal town hall canceled after USPS declined to participate
A Waffle House’s corporate office representative said many locations have security but could...
Waffle House employee in jail after customer started shooting in the restaurant and he returned fire
gaveLevi Braxton III was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 10 years suspended for DUI:...
Man involved in deadly I-95 crash sentenced to 10 years in prison
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has officially announced his bid for Virginia governor.
Richmond Mayor Stoney officially launches campaign for governor

Latest News

The Library of Virginia is introducing a new exhibit highlighting Virginia's Indigenous history.
Library of Virginia presents Indigenous history exhibit
The school division says the teacher has been employed since 2000.
Thomas Dale High School teacher charged with assaulting student
Once on scene, crews found heavy fire coming from the church’s roof, eventually burning it to...
Early morning fire destroys church in Amelia County
County leaders celebrate opening of the Henrico County Sports & Events Center with a ribbon...
Ribbon cutting for the Henrico County Sports and Events Center