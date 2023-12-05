Your Money with Carlson Financial
Ribbon cutting for the Henrico County Sports and Events Center

The Henrico County Sports and Events Center is officially open and ready for use.
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Sports and Events Center is officially open and ready for use.

The center on Telegraph Road is set to be the new location for high school graduations, concerts and, of course, sporting events and tournaments.

“This is the best sports facility I’ve seen on the East Coast,” said Rob Hargett, the co-founder and principal of Rebkee, the project developer.

Not only is the goal for the facility to be a safe, communal space for locals, but it is expected to bring growth to the region.

“This facility will enrich the recreational and economic prospects for our residents, our visitors and our community,” said County Manager John Vithoulkas.

People filled the lobby of the $50 million center on Monday evening, excitedly waiting to hear from county leaders about the future of this facility.

After a few remarks, it was all fun and games. Music played while people chatted, and kids played on inflatable games in the 185-thousand-square-foot event space. Also, during the event, soccer teams practiced on six different courts on the other half of the facility.

“This is going to be a game changer for our region,’ said Dennis Bickmeier, the executive director for the Henrico County Sports and Entertainment Authority. “Our community and this is certainly something that we can be proud of.”

This facility is part of a huge collaborative project with companies like Rebkee to bring additional housing, restaurants, shopping experiences and hotels.

“We are reinvesting in the Virginia Center Commons area, ensuring a vibrant future,” said the Fairfield District supervisor, Frank Thornton.

