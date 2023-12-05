Red Hot Chili Peppers announce more 2024 tour stops with Kid Cudi, Ice Cube and others

(Gray News) - The Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced more 2024 Unlimited Tour stops.

The shows include various guests, including rapper Kid Cudi, rapper Ice Cube, rapper Ken Carson, indie alternative band IRONTOM, rock band Wand, Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti and punk rock band Otoboke Beaver.

General ticket sales start Friday on Ticketmaster.

The new dates hit cities across the United States and Canada.

Here is a full list of the new tour dates:

May 28 - Ridgefield, Wash. - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

May 31 - Quincy, Wash. - The Gorge

June 2 - Wheatland, Calif. - Toyota Amphitheater

June 5 - Salt Lake City, Utah - USANA Amphitheatre

June 7 - Albuquerque, N.M. - Isleta Amphitheater

June 18 - West Palm Beach, Fla. - iThink Financial Amphitheatre

June 21 - Tampa, Fla. - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 26 - Raleigh, N.C. - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

June 28 - Virginia Beach, Va. - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 2 - Burgettstown, Pa. - The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 5 - Cincinnati - Riverbend Music Center

July 12 - Buffalo, N.Y. - Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 15 - Toronto - Budweiser Stage

July 22 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio - Blossom Music Center

July 25 - Noblesville, Ind. - Ruoff Music Center

July 30 - St. Louis - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

