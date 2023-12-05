Parents, educators push state lawmakers to fund childcare before its too late

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new campaign, backed by families and teachers, urges lawmakers to invest millions of dollars towards early childcare.

This push comes as temporary federal funding expires in the new year. As a result, tens of thousands of families could lose access to childcare services if lawmakers don’t act.

This dilemma also comes as the city of Richmond waves goodbye to the potential for a casino, a project that Mayor Levar Stoney marketed as a cash cow to put dollars toward childcare.

Dozens gathered on Monday in Richmond to back a new initiative called “Gotta Have Childcare,” pushing lawmakers to figure out a long-term solution.

“The need is severe,” Tomashia Conitcher of Virginia Promise Partnership said. “There are a lot of families that have had to go into shelters, that are borderline homeless, that are trying to figure out how to feed their kids every night.”

Cornitcher is a fierce advocate in the fight for affordable childcare because the issue is personal to her.

She says she nearly lost her home trying to make ends meet to provide for her three children.

“I have such a special place in my heart for children, and to hear that they are not allowed an opportunity because their parents are trying their best...that breaks my heart,” she said.

According to a recent report from JLARC, infant childcare is already unaffordable for 85% of Virginia households.

Some childcare providers say demand is a massive part of the issue, as they don’t have enough caregivers in the workforce due to the lack of pay.

“The staffing issues have become such a problem,” Jennifer Parish, Executive Director of Peak Childhood Center, said. “We had, last summer, a waitlist of over 400 children long and we are currently able to serve about 120.”

Del. Carrie Coyner (R) and Sen. Louise Lucas (D), state lawmakers from opposite sides of the aisle, say they’re committed to working together to find a long-term policy solution.

“We have about 36,000 kids who are currently benefitting from the federal COVID relief dollars that were placed there and just making sure that the commonwealth, we are part of the solution, businesses come to the table, and that we ensure that we come together,” Coyner said.

To pull this off, Virginia lawmakers must invest $275 million in fiscal year 2025 and $325 million in fiscal year 2026.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.