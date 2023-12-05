Officials investigating church fire in Amelia County
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Officials are investigating a church fire that happened Tuesday morning in Amelia County.
At around 6 a.m., crews responded to a structure fire on Winterham Road.
Once on scene, crews found heavy fire coming from the church’s roof, eventually burning it to the ground.
A 12 On Your Side crew spoke to a member who says he’s been attending the church his entire life. He also said his father served as a deacon for decades.
Officials are working to determine what caused the fire.
