Officials investigating church fire in Amelia County

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Officials are investigating a church fire that happened Tuesday morning in Amelia County.

At around 6 a.m., crews responded to a structure fire on Winterham Road.

Once on scene, crews found heavy fire coming from the church’s roof, eventually burning it to the ground.

A 12 On Your Side crew spoke to a member who says he’s been attending the church his entire life. He also said his father served as a deacon for decades.

Officials are working to determine what caused the fire.

