Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Nurse practitioner arrested for alleged sex crimes involving patients, including girl

Keith Allen Henry, 55, of Lewisburg, NC.
Keith Allen Henry, 55, of Lewisburg, NC.(Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) -A nurse practitioner practicing in Spotsylvania County was arrested after allegedly inappropriately touching patients.

Spotsylvania detectives were made aware of the first incident on Nov. 07 after a seven-year-old patient told her mother of the practitioner’s behavior during a consultation. The alleged offense occurred at a medical clinic in the county.

After an investigation, The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office “Child Victim Unit” charged Keith Allen Henry, 55, of Lewisburg, NC, with felony aggravated sexual battery of a child under 13 years of age.

Henry was arrested in Hanover on Nov. 28 and incarcerated at Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond.

The second incident was discovered after Henry had already been in custody.

In that case, a thirty-five-year-old female patient came forward and accused Henry of inappropriately touching her during a medical exam in the past year at the same clinic.

Warrants were obtained on Henry for misdemeanor sexual battery and attempted sexual battery.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking if anyone has information to contact Senior Detective Y. Lecarpentier at (540) 507-7674 or ylecarpentier@spotsylvania.va.us

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Dale High School teacher charged with assaulting student
A home is seen exploding from a distance, Monday night, Dec. 4, 2023 in Arlington, Va....
Virginia police investigate explosion at house where officers were trying to serve a search warrant
A Waffle House’s corporate office representative said many locations have security but could...
Waffle House employee in jail after customer started shooting in the restaurant and he returned fire
Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin
Commonwealth’s Attorney wants answers after postal town hall canceled
The town hall scheduled to address the rise in postal concerns has now been canceled.
Postal town hall canceled after USPS declined to participate

Latest News

Our last big snowstorm happened five years ago during our last El Nino winter.
Central Virginia’s 2023-2024 winter weather outlook: snowiest winter in a half decade expected
Practicing saving habits as a family
Expert tips to teach your children about saving money
Expert tips to teach your children about saving money
Holiday Homes sponsored by CoStar Group will feature dazzling displays on NBC12 throughout the...
2023 Holiday Homes: Dazzling displays throughout Central Va.