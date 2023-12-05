Commonwealth’s Attorney wants answers after postal town hall canceled

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney wanted to host a town hall with the United Postal Service as a chance for transparency to Richmond-area neighbors who have not received their mail.

She says USPS pulled out of the event despite mail complaints stacking up.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin said at first, it seemed like USPS would have some representation at the town hall initially scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Then, as that date got closer, she said USPS seemed more unavailable. Her team had communicated with USPS when planning the event, as the town hall would not be complete without USPS since the purpose was to answer neighbors’ questions. Even if USPS did not have those answers, McEachin and neighbors tell 12 On Your Side any sort of communication would have been beneficial.

The lack of transparency is what is frustrating for them.

“There’s something more systematic and institutionally wrong, and clearly, since it’s been going on since this summer, it is something that, if it’s being addressed, the public needs to know,” McEachin said. “And if it’s not being addressed, and the fact that it’s not being addressed has gotten us to this point, the public needs to know. And the Post Office as a public servant, should let the public know and not be afraid of having that conversation with the community.”

McEachin is warning people not to use the blue drop-off mailboxes because she says packages are going missing there.

“Unfortunately, the office has become aware that those boxes are being vandalized, basically ripped from their cement holdings, trashed in, people have a way to reach in and get stuff, and so it’s just not safe,” McEachin said.

The stolen letters and packages from the blue boxes are a part of the problem of why people are not getting their mail, but it also highlights multiple pieces of the large problem.

At this point, neighbors are unsure if their mail has been stolen, delayed, or just missing somewhere because many are still getting informed delivery notices.

“I just don’t want Richmond to be in the situation that you see every once in a while, where a postal employee is arrested, either because the mail is at their house or there’s some room in the post office facility that no one has gone into or looked at, and somebody’s just been putting mail in there,” McEachin said.

West End neighbor Patty Smith says her mail used to be consistent, with the same carrier who even knew her dog every day. She says she’s noticed new workers in the past few years.

Sunday, she got a delivery from someone she had never seen before because they were from out of town.

“I opened the door to greet her, and it’s like, ‘My goodness, what are you doing here on Sunday morning?’ Smith said. “And she said, ‘Well, we heard the city of Richmond is having a bad time delivering mail. So myself, who lives in Hampton and a bunch of other people have come up here to help.’ So, I thought that was just, I mean, she’s giving her extra time, and that’s great, but I wish they could fix the delivery system.”

McEachin now calls the area’s main issues an “incredible mess.” She cannot tell if it is a lack of training, an issue with being short-staffed, or an issue with route coverage.

At the very least, she wants the people to know what is going on, which she wanted to clear up with that town hall, though USPS could not make anyone available this week.

McEachin says she wanted to have it in late November or early December because more and more people will be sending gifts for the holidays now.

“We can’t have this conversation in January, February,” McEachin said. “We need to have a conversation now. And it’s not something that just happened.”

McEachin says the mail complaints started around the end of the summer, and while they have seen delivery issues before, they have never been to this same extent. She says she knows workers are doing extra shifts, working hard to get mail to delivery boxes and asking for supervisors to be responsive to the community.

“What I urge people to do is absolutely flood the post office with their complaints because this is a case where you have to make noise,” McEachin said.

12 On Your Side reached out to USPS but did not hear back on Dec. 4.

The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney made a grid that can be found here to help neighbors with their issues and where they should reach out.

