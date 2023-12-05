Central Virginia’s 2023-2024 winter weather outlook: snowiest winter in a half decade expected

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A seasonal outlook is the most challenging forecast to make, but the 12 On Your Side First Alert weather team is on a roll with our winter weather outlooks. Last year at this time, Meteorologist Andrew Freiden predicted less snow than average for central Virginia.

“We expect we’ll get a below average year,” said Andrew Freiden in December 2022. That prediction was spot on. The winter of 2022-2023 was not only below average for snowfall, it tied for the least snow ever on record in Richmond, with just a trace of snow on groundhog day.

2022-2023 tied for the least snowy winter ever in Richmond with just a trace of snow at the airport. (WWBT)

It was not just last year that was below average, snow lovers have been disappointed for several years. Each of the last four winters brought less snow than Richmond’s average seasonal snowfall of 8.8 inches.

There’s a big difference this year. For the first time in five years, El Niño is back. El Niño refers to warmer than average water temperatures near the equator in the Pacific Ocean. It changes the weather pattern over north America, with an energized, more active southern jet stream bringing frequent areas of low pressure across the southern U.S.

Wetter than average weather is expected across the southeast U.S. this winter. (WWBT)

The El Niño-fueled, active jet stream explains why the Climate Prediction Center expects above average precipitation for the southeast this winter.

More precipitation than average is expected across the southeastern U.S. this winter. (WWBT)

Many of those storms will bring rain, but when storms track over North Carolina or just east of Virginia, it puts RVA on the cold side of the storm. That’s the perfect spot to get snow.

Looking back at Richmond’s climate history since 1950, El Niño winters tend to be snowy, with average seasonal snowfall around fourteen inches. El Niño is the snowiest of the three phases of the Pacific Ocean’s climate pattern for central Virginia. La Niña, which happened the last three years in the Pacific, tends to be the least snowy for RVA. When there is no El Niño or La Niña, winter conditions are more variable.

El Niño is not the only factor we look at for our outlook. Warmer than average temperatures are expected across much of the U.S. this winter, due in large part to global warming. There will still be bouts of cold and snow, but cold blasts become less frequent in a warming world. That’s especially true in Virginia where a few degrees warmer can mean the difference between snow or a cold rain when temperatures rise above freezing.

Warmer than average weather is likely for much of the U.S. this winter. (WWBT)

We expect winter will start slow with a mild December. A colder airmass likely arrives around the start of 2024, which means January turns colder with increasing wintry weather chances.

Winter likely starts mild in December, but it turns colder in January with increasing wintry weather chances, and the most likely month for snow appears to be February. (WWBT)

February looks like the month snow lovers should circle on their calendar. Most of our long-range climate models have keyed in on February as a month that will bring big troughs (dips) in the jet stream, plunging cold air into the eastern U.S., a pattern that’s ripe for snow. This chilly pattern could even linger into March, with an additional late winter snowfall a possibility.

The February pattern looks promising for snow, with a big trough (dip) in the jet stream likely across the eastern U.S. that could provide enough cold for snow in Virginia. (WWBT)

When all is said and done, we expect El Nino’s influence will bring our first snowier than average winter in a half decade, since 2018-2019. We predict above average winter snowfall, with seasonal totals of 10 to 18 inches in RVA. The lower end of that range is more likely for areas east of I-95 where snow often changes to rain, while the higher end winter snowfall totals will likely be found west of I-95.

For updates on any winter weather that could be headed our way, download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

The NBC12 First Alert weather app features updated video forecasts throughout the day, an hour-by-hour forecast, severe weather alerts and much more.

You can also track updates in the forecast in the 24/7 First Alert Weather stream

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.