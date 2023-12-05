Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

19-year-old killed by landslide at park, officials say

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Jack Robert Loso of Robbinsdale was traveling with family members when the fatal accident happened. (SOURCE: KEYC)
By KEYC News Now Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) – A 19-year-old man was killed in a landslide at a Minnesota park Saturday night, according to officials.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Department said they received a 911 call just before 5 p.m. Saturday for someone who became trapped under a landslide at Minneopa State Park Falls.

Emergency workers located the landslide and eventually recovered the body of Jack Robert Loso.

According to authorities, Loso was traveling with his family when the earth collapsed and he became trapped under the landslide.

Officials said his body was found after they dug through the landslide.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a statement expressing their condolences to Loso’s family and loved ones.

The department also said the park remains open, but the area of the landslide is closed to visitors for the time being.

Copyright 2023 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Minot
Police investigate shooting near Scotts Addition
The town hall scheduled to address the rise in postal concerns has now been canceled.
Postal town hall canceled after USPS declined to participate
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, US warship downs 3 drones
A pair of James Madison football helmets rest near the bench area during a football game...
James Madison to face Air Force in Armed Forces Bowl
More than 500 kids and adults will get free, brand-new bikes this Christmas.
560 bikes are being donated to 12 local organizations ahead of Christmas

Latest News

Everything has to come together just right to make snow in Virginia.
From ski resorts to backyards, the science of making snow
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced he's running for governor on Monday.
Stoney announces run for governor
A new campaign backed by families and teachers alike urges lawmakers to invest millions...
Renewed push for childcare funding
The shooting happened on Halloween night.
Waffle House employee charged in shooting
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has released more information on a deadly train accident...
Sheriff: Teen did not see or hear train coming