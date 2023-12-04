Your Money with Carlson Financial
Petersburg City Hall closed due to water main break

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Petersburg City Hall is closed until further notice due to a leak in a main water line.

City officials say the leak has also caused electrical issues, so City Hall employees will work from home.

Billing and collections and other offices at 144 N. Sycamore Street are open.

Petersburg will post updated information on the city website and Facebook.

