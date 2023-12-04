Monday Forecast: A seasonable week with rain likely this Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a WARM weekend, it’s be cooler over the next few days with a few showers possible Wednesday. Temperatures above normal again this weekend!

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s, highs near 60°.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: A few sprinkles or showers are possible in the morning then clouds decrease. Rain totals less than 0.05″., Lows in the mid-30s, highs around 50°. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs around 50°.

Friday: Partly sunny and warmer. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 60°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain likely. Breezy. Rain amounts around 1/2″ expected. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

