A military-themed brewery sparks a fight in a Virginia military city

NORFOLK — Alan Beal, the chief executive of the fledgling Armed Forces Brewing Company, was scouting locations in Florida to buy a brewery in January when he got a call from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“The governor let me know that Virginia would love to have us relocate and open a brewing facility and employ Virginians,” Beal said in a “classified briefing” video for the company’s investors.

Virginia already had more than 340 breweries, but Youngkin wanted at least one more. So the state came a-courting. The Virginia Economic Development Partnership created Project Seawolf, offering for sale Norfolk’s O’Connor Brewing and more than $300,000 in tax incentives, details first reported by Dave Infante in his Fingers newsletter about drinking.

Armed Forces sealed the deal in July, taking control of a trailblazing brewery that had helped transform what was once a depressed, largely industrial neighborhood into a hip, bustling enclave of businesses, restaurants and apartments known as the Railroad District. City Council members, who are typically consulted on big business moves happening in their backyard, learned about the sale when Youngkin’s office issued a press release.

In the investor video, Beal called Norfolk " just a great community for us to locate,” noting there were 100,000 military family members in the area in addition to its 82,000 active-duty personnel.

Bringing a “military tribute” craft brewery to the home of the world’s largest naval base and its thousands of personnel sounded like a perfect marriage — until neighborhood residents found out.

Rather than “Ooh-rah,” their reaction was “Oh no.”

